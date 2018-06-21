Trump Admin To Propose Merger Of Education And Labor Departments

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a proposal to merge the Department of Education and the Department of Labor as soon as Thursday, Politico and Education Week were first to report Wednesday.

The effort has been steamrolled by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and is part of an expansive effort to reorganize the government and eliminate agencies the Trump administration deems unnecessary, according to Politico.

The new agency could be called the Department of Education and the Workforce, if approved, Education Week reported.

The move would have to be approved by Congress, which may prove difficult, as Politico notes, because previous efforts to cut the Education Department have been unfruitful.

