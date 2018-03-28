Latest
SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 18: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will explore Facebook's new technology initiatives and products. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
livewire

Trump Proclaims Second Amendment ‘WILL NEVER BE REPEALED’

By | March 28, 2018 7:35 am
AFP/Getty Images

After a retired Supreme Court justice called for the repeal of the Second Amendment on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reassured his base that he would “NEVER” let that happen.

“THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!” he tweeted Wednesday morning. “As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY.”

In his New York Times essay, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens said repealing the right to bear arms from the Constitution would be the fastest mechanism for legal change surrounding gun control. He said the move would limit the National Rifle Association’s lobbying power and make room for significant gun access legislation.

Gun control has made its way back to the national conversation following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month that left 17 people dead. In the month since the attack, the high school student survivors have lead national protests calling for a ban on semi-automatic weapons and common sense gun reform measures.

Ep. #6: All The News That’s Fit To Pod
