Trump Ponders When People Will Start Thanking Him For Firing James Comey

President Donald Trump had a lot on his mind Thursday morning that spilled out onto Twitter — the Russia investigation, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), the Obama administration, his self-perceived success as a global leader.

He also floated a truly burning question: When will people start showing me some gratitude?

When will people start saying, “thank you, Mr. President, for firing James Comey?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey more than a year ago and publicly admitted at the time that the firing had to do with the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take on the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an early Trump supporter, recused himself from the investigation. Mueller is currently investigating, among other things, whether Trump obstructed justice in firing Comey.

Trump has since denied that Russia had anything to do with Comey’s ousting.