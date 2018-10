President Trump on Wednesday pledged to send even more troops to the border with less than a week to go before the midterm elections. Trump has ginned up fears over a caravan of asylum seeking migrants currently more than 1,000 miles away from the U.S. southern border.

“We’ll do up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel, on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border. Nobody’s coming in,” Trump said.