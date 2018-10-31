Latest
Turns Out ‘Rabbi’ Who Angered Jews After Prayer With Pence Was Defrocked
23 mins ago
Khashoggi’s Fiancée Says Writer Was Wary Of Visiting Consulate
24 mins ago
Avenatti Claims He Was Also Targeted In Cesar Sayoc’s Attempted Bombings
Trump Pledges ‘Many More Troops’ Being Deployed To Border

By
October 31, 2018 8:52 am

With less than a week until the midterm elections, President Trump on Wednesday said he was deploying “many more troops” to the U.S. southern border. Trump has already deployed more than 5,000 troops to the border over a caravan that is still about 1,000 miles away from the U.S.

