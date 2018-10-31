Trump Pledges ‘Many More Troops’ Being Deployed To Border

With less than a week until the midterm elections, President Trump on Wednesday said he was deploying “many more troops” to the U.S. southern border. Trump has already deployed more than 5,000 troops to the border over a caravan that is still about 1,000 miles away from the U.S.

Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018