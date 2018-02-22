Latest
10 mins ago
DC To Pay $3.5M To Family Of Unarmed Black Motorcyclist Shot, Killed By Cop
National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch answers a question while sitting next to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, left, during a CNN town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla. (Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel/TNS)
27 mins ago
NRA Spox Doesn’t Hold Back In CPAC Speech: Media ‘Love Mass Shootings’
1 hour ago
Lawsuit: Trump Ending TPS For Haitians, Salvadorans Was Racially Motivated
livewire

Trump: People Just Don’t Get That NRA Heads Are ‘Great American Patriots’!

By | February 22, 2018 10:47 am
on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that people “don’t understand” that the National Rifle Association’s leadership are “Great American Patriots,” a week after 17 people died in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Trump tweeted that people “don’t understand” or “don’t want to understand” that NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and executive director Chris Cox are “Great People and Great American Patriots.”

“They love our Country and will do the right thing,” Trump tweeted.

During the 2016 presidential election, the NRA spent nearly $20 million attacking Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and spent $11 million in support of Trump, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

It was not clear what Trump meant when he said that LaPierre and Cox “will do the right thing,” but the NRA on Wednesday said it is opposed to Trump’s proposal to increase the minimum age to purchase a rifle.

Trump on Thursday said that he also supports banning bump stocks — devices that make semi-automatic weapons function like automatic guns — and reforming the background check process for purchasing guns, specifically with regard to people with mental illnesses.

Earlier Thursday morning, Trump claimed that he had suggested giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience” who would then be able to “immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions.”

At a town hall discussion Wednesday evening, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch told student survivors of last week’s Florida school shooting that the NRA is supportive of background checks, though the organization has historically been opposed to closing a loophole that allows some sellers at gun shows to skip that step.

Loesch on Thursday blamed the Parkland massacre on the FBI. She claimed that the NRA is not responsible for following up on “red flags” raised by gun owners and claimed the FBI “dropped the ball” with regard to the alleged Parkland gunman.

NEW & NOW FREE
EP 1: Welcome To The Josh Marshall Podcast
More Livewire
View All
Comments