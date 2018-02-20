Latest
Trump Dives Into Fight Over Pennsylvania Redistricting: Don’t Let Dems Win!

February 20, 2018
President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning weighed in on the redistricting fight in Pennsylvania and urged Republicans to fight the congressional district map drawn by the state supreme court.

Trump acknowledged that the new map could hurt Republicans in the 2018 election since it erases the gerrymandered districts created by the GOP.

The Pennsylvania supreme court announced a new map on Monday that will go into effect for the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have said that they plan to challenge the new map in federal court.

