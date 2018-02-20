Trump Dives Into Fight Over Pennsylvania Redistricting: Don’t Let Dems Win!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning weighed in on the redistricting fight in Pennsylvania and urged Republicans to fight the congressional district map drawn by the state supreme court.

Trump acknowledged that the new map could hurt Republicans in the 2018 election since it erases the gerrymandered districts created by the GOP.

Hope Republicans in the Great State of Pennsylvania challenge the new “pushed” Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Your Original was correct! Don’t let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

The Pennsylvania supreme court announced a new map on Monday that will go into effect for the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have said that they plan to challenge the new map in federal court.