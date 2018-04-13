Trump Pardons Cheney’s Former Chief Of Staff Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump pardoned former Vice President Dick Cheney aide Lewis “Scooter” Libby on Friday.

Libby was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI in 2007 stemming from a probe into the leak of the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame, who had been working undercover overseas. Plame was married to Joseph Wilson, a former ambassador and a critic of the George W. Bush administration’s case for war in Iraq.

While Libby was never charged with leaking Plame’s name to the press, he was indicted in 2005 and sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison and a $250,000 fine in 2007. After the sentencing, Cheney asked Bush to pardon Libby, but Bush would only grant him a commutation, which allowed him to avoid jail time.

In a statement Friday Trump said he had “heard” that Libby had been treated unfairly.

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump said, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

Read the full statement below: