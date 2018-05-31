Latest
livewire

Trump To Pardon Dinesh D’Souza

By | May 31, 2018 9:24 am
NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will pardon Dinesh D’Souza, a right-wing commentator, author and filmmaker was was convicted in 2014 of using a “straw donor” to make an illegal campaign contribution.

It seems that the pardon attorney at the DOJ has not been apprised of the President’s newest decision, as the online docket has no pending D’Souza case on file.

It’s no surprise that Trump would take a shine to D’Souza, a vitriolic Obama hater who has cozied up to 45’s White House before.

D’Souza constantly attacked former President Barack Obama with racist jabs, posting a tweet with Obama using a selfie stick captioned “you can take the boy out of the ghetto” and once comparing the former President to ebola. He wrote an article in Forbes saying that Obama was under the influence of “Kenyan, anti-colonial” tendencies.

When D’Souza was convicted for the illegal contribution he made to a 2012 U.S. Senate campaign in New York, he claimed the prosecution was being spurred on by the Obama administration.

In August 2017, D’Souza visited Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka in the White House to promote his new book, in which he claims that liberalism is akin to Nazism.

D’Souza was slated to appear on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham’s radio show Thursday morning, his first interview after the pardon was announced.

 

