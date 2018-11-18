Latest
Trump On Ricardel: ‘She Was With Me For A Long Time, Although I Don’t Know Her’

November 18, 2018 10:34 am

President Donald Trump flip-flopped mid-sentence when describing ousted Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel (pictured, right), who was removed from that position after a statement urging as much from first lady Melania Trump.

“She was with me for a long time,” Trump told Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace of Ricardel.

“Although I don’t know her,” Trump quickly noted. “She’s really somebody I don’t know very well.”

“We’re going to move her around,” Trump said of Ricardel, echoing a statement from his press secretary. Ricardel joined the administration in April.

Trump’s interview with Wallace was taped Friday and aired Sunday. Watch below:

