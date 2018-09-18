Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Trump On Kavanaugh: ‘I Feel So Badly For Him That He’s Going Through This’

By
September 18, 2018 3:11 pm

President Donald Trump expressed his sympathy for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, saying he “feels so badly” that Kavanaugh is being faced with the repercussions of being accused of sexual assault.

“[He has an] impeccable history in every way. In every way,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “I feel so badly for him that he is going through this to be honest with you. I feel so badly for him. This is not a man that deserves this.”

Trump did not mention professor Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser, still steering clear of his usual inclination to explicitly blame the alleged victim.

Watch below:

