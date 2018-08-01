Latest
Trump Offers Up Bizarre Comparison Between Manafort And Al Capone

August 1, 2018
President Donald Trump once again waded into the legal woes his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is facing on Wednesday by comparing him to, of all people, infamous mob boss Alphonse ‘Al’ Capone.

Manafort was put in solitary confinement—an arrangement which reportedly included access to laptop, personal bathroom and shower facilities and a separate room to meet with his legal team—for his own safety.

He was only locked up in the first place after his bail was revoked in June when the judge caught wind of his attempts to tamper with witnesses in the case.

Manafort has not yet been convicted of anything, as Wednesday marks the second day in his trial.

