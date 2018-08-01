Trump Offers Up Bizarre Comparison Between Manafort And Al Capone

President Donald Trump once again waded into the legal woes his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is facing on Wednesday by comparing him to, of all people, infamous mob boss Alphonse ‘Al’ Capone.

Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and “Public Enemy Number One,” or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Manafort was put in solitary confinement—an arrangement which reportedly included access to laptop, personal bathroom and shower facilities and a separate room to meet with his legal team—for his own safety.

He was only locked up in the first place after his bail was revoked in June when the judge caught wind of his attempts to tamper with witnesses in the case.

Manafort has not yet been convicted of anything, as Wednesday marks the second day in his trial.