Asked For Specifics On Gun Legislation, Trump Only Offers Vague Generalities

President Donald Trump on Friday offered only vague pledges about how he plans to make American schools safer, a week after 17 people died in a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, One America News Network’s Trey Yingst asked Trump what specific legislation he will propose to Congress in the wake of last week’s shooting.

Though Yingst asked Trump for details, Trump only offered broad strokes in response.

“We are going to be very strong on background checks,” he replied. “We want to be very powerful on background checks.’

Trump went on to describe the changes he will seek to the background check process as “strong” and “powerful,” but did not elaborate on what those changes would be or entail.

“We’re going to get rid of the bump stocks, and we’re going to do certain other things,” he added later, and again declined to offer much in the way of details.

Trump also called for some teachers to be armed, and claimed that “offensive capability” in schools could help prevent future tragedies.