ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 28: Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA, speaks at the NRA-ILA's Leadership Forum at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention is the largest annual gathering for the NRA's more than 5 million members. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
7 hours ago
NRA: FBI Probing Russian Banker, Not Us
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen arrive at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates both pleaded not guilty last year to a 12-charge indictment that included money laundering and conspiracy.
9 hours ago
Mueller Reveals New Indictment Against Manafort
10 hours ago
Official: White House On Lockdown After Vehicle Strikes Security Barrier
Asked For Specifics On Gun Legislation, Trump Only Offers Vague Generalities

By | February 23, 2018 3:17 pm
on February 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Friday offered only vague pledges about how he plans to make American schools safer, a week after 17 people died in a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, One America News Network’s Trey Yingst asked Trump what specific legislation he will propose to Congress in the wake of last week’s shooting.

Though Yingst asked Trump for details, Trump only offered broad strokes in response.

“We are going to be very strong on background checks,” he replied. “We want to be very powerful on background checks.’

Trump went on to describe the changes he will seek to the background check process as “strong” and “powerful,” but did not elaborate on what those changes would be or entail.

“We’re going to get rid of the bump stocks, and we’re going to do certain other things,” he added later, and again declined to offer much in the way of details.

Trump also called for some teachers to be armed, and claimed that “offensive capability” in schools could help prevent future tragedies.

