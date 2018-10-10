Trump: ‘No Good Time’ For Haley To Leave, But She Did So ‘Elegantly’

When asked if he was concerned that UN ambassador Nikki Haley was leaving shortly before the midterms, President Donald Trump said that there is “no good time” for her to leave, but that she did so “elegantly.”

“There really is no good time,” he said. “She told me about this a long time ago, and frankly it’s almost four weeks, so it’s not that bad. I don’t think so, I think it was very elegantly done.”

He added that had she waited until the midterms, her exit would have prompted speculation no matter the results of the election.

