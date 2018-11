Trump: ‘I Have Never Used Racist Remarks’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday shut down a reporter who was asking him about racist comments he has allegedly made in the past, declaring “I have never used racist remarks.”

“I would never do that and I don’t use racist remarks and you know what, if I did, you people, you would’ve known about it,” he said. “I’ve been hearing there were tapes for years and years, there were tapes. Number one, I never worried about it because I never did. I never use — I have never used racist remarks.”