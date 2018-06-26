Latest
8 mins ago
Pompeo: Border Crisis Will Not Tarnish US Reputation As ‘Beacon Of Hope’
44 mins ago
Thousands In California Flee Homes As Wildfire Season Flares Up
45 mins ago
Mueller Preps To Home In On Collusion Question In Coming Weeks
livewire

Trump Lambastes Warner For ‘Near Drunken’ Dinner Joke About Mueller Probe

By | June 26, 2018 7:21 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the National Federation of Independent Businesses 75th Anniversary Celebration on June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump used his Twitter platform on Monday evening to seize on reports that a ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee made a joke at a private dinner about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, while drinking wine.

Claiming Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) was in “perhaps a near drunken state” when he made the joke, Trump questioned whether it was “highly illegal” for the Senate Intelligence Committee’s vice chairman to know information about Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling that others don’t.

“Is it being investigated?” he tweeted.

The tweet is just the latest example of the President of the United States taking the time to get involved in partisan debates and tit-for-tat arguments with politicians and celebrities on Twitter.

During a dinner that Warner hosted for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee over the weekend, Warner made a joke that if he had “one more glass of wine” he might started telling guests “stuff only Bob Mueller and I know.”

“If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months,” he reportedly said.

Warner told Politico on Monday that the remarks were “a bad joke,” in the Playbook’s words.  

More Livewire
View All
Comments