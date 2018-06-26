Trump Lambastes Warner For ‘Near Drunken’ Dinner Joke About Mueller Probe

President Donald Trump used his Twitter platform on Monday evening to seize on reports that a ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee made a joke at a private dinner about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, while drinking wine.

Claiming Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) was in “perhaps a near drunken state” when he made the joke, Trump questioned whether it was “highly illegal” for the Senate Intelligence Committee’s vice chairman to know information about Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling that others don’t.

“Is it being investigated?” he tweeted.

Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows? Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The tweet is just the latest example of the President of the United States taking the time to get involved in partisan debates and tit-for-tat arguments with politicians and celebrities on Twitter.

During a dinner that Warner hosted for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee over the weekend, Warner made a joke that if he had “one more glass of wine” he might started telling guests “stuff only Bob Mueller and I know.”

“If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months,” he reportedly said.

Warner told Politico on Monday that the remarks were “a bad joke,” in the Playbook’s words.