© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Read: The ‘Emergency’ Executive Order Proposal That Trump Activists are Rallying Behind

by and
02.27.26 | 3:39 pm
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: United States President Donald speaks to the press members ahead of his departure from the White House en route Corpus Christi, Texas on February 27, 2026, in Washington D.... WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: United States President Donald speaks to the press members ahead of his departure from the White House en route Corpus Christi, Texas on February 27, 2026, in Washington D.C., United States. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Trump-aligned activists are pitching the president on a draft executive order that would declare an “emergency,” relying on debunked claims of foreign interference in elections, to order a far-right wish list of changes to how elections are run in America.

That list is far-reaching. It would attempt to revolutionize elections just as President Trump and his allies search for ways to reduce the ease of voting in the run-up to the midterms later this year. Voting by mail would be banned, as would electronic voting machines.

The proposal is unlikely to go anywhere in the short term, even if Trump goes forward and signs it as an executive order. It would likely face immediate court challenges, and the Supreme Court would be unlikely to uphold the order, according to Ned Foley, the Ebersold Chair in Constitutional Law at The Ohio State University.

“There is little doubt that the Court would hold that, giving existing federal statutes concerning congressional elections, the president has no authority to ‘ban mail ballots and voting machines’ even if the president has a reasonable factual predicate for believing that that those instruments of the electoral process are vulnerable to malicious interference by foreign government,” Foley wrote in response to the Washington Post article.

One of the activists involved with the proposal is a Florida lawyer named Peter Ticktin, who went to school with Trump.

On Friday, a representative of Ticktin’s law firm shared their version of the draft order with Talking Points Memo. The draft shared date, length and other details with the document the Post described.

According to the Post and a subsequent story by ABC News, Trump has reviewed versions of the order. Ticktin told ABC that he has been in touch with key influencers in the election denial universe about it, including Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne.

But asked by reporters about the order Friday, Trump replied, “who told you that?”

Pressed, the president said, “No, I’ve never heard about it.” 

Read the proposal here:

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
11
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. The “Emergency” is that in a fair election the Republicans are going to get their nether regions handed to them in the mid terms next fall. How did we get to a place where the President is so stunningly corrupt? There are lots of answers to that question but failure of the media may be number one.

  2. Avatar for chjim chjim says:

    Something tells me that the far-reaching, grasping hands trying to grab everything for themselves are going to have to be slapped down hard, if not by the courts and other established institutions, by a citizenry with nothing left to lose. Absent the citizenry, there is no one else left to change the trajectory sponsored by the GOP and its overlords.

  3. the “conflict” language at the close is a doozy. if this piece of WH correspondence conflicts with federal law, the WH correspondence governs. that’s NOT how our legal system works.

  4. Y’all are acting like a dictator’s secret police (those without felonys) are not a valid voting bloc

  5. This is quite the authoritarian wish list… If signed it should be independent basis #384 for impeaching the President.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

5 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for zandru Avatar for heirball Avatar for exspectator Avatar for benthere Avatar for freeulysses Avatar for saeomon Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for chjim Avatar for Fire_Joni_Ernst

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
Even In Trump Country, State Election Officials Buck DOJ’s Latest Attempt to Seize Voter Rolls
02.27.26 | 11:31 am
Morning Memo
3 Revealing Moments from a Year of Trump II Legal Fights
02.27.26 | 11:21 am
News
The Trump DOJ’s Defense Of The Abrego Garcia Prosecution Only Works If You Squint Real Hard
02.26.26 | 6:42 pm