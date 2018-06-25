Latest
10 mins ago
Mueller Reached Out To Roger Stone’s Comedian Friend For An Interview
43 mins ago
Bossie To Black Dem Strategist: ‘You’re Out Of Your Cotton-Picking Mind’
52 mins ago
GOP Candidate Arrington Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Fatal Crash
livewire

Warner Lets Loose On Mueller Probe: ‘Buckle Up’ For ‘Wild’ Months Ahead

By | June 25, 2018 7:24 am
UNITED STATES - JUNE 20: Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., conduct a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Hart Building titled “Policy Response to Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections,” on June 20, 2018. Michael Daniel, former White House Cybersecurity Coordinator and Special Assistant to President Obama, and Amb. Victoria Nuland, former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

The vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee let loose Friday night at a dinner he hosted for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, telling guests that they should “buckle up” for coming revelations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told guests gathered at his Martha’s Vineyard home, according to Politico’s playbook. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee aims to have its investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election wrapped up by August.

Warner has been a vocal critic of Trump, but has routinely chastised Trump’s allies for leaking information that has proven beneficial to the President.

More Livewire
View All
Comments