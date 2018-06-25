Warner Lets Loose On Mueller Probe: ‘Buckle Up’ For ‘Wild’ Months Ahead

The vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee let loose Friday night at a dinner he hosted for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, telling guests that they should “buckle up” for coming revelations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told guests gathered at his Martha’s Vineyard home, according to Politico’s playbook. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee aims to have its investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election wrapped up by August.

Warner has been a vocal critic of Trump, but has routinely chastised Trump’s allies for leaking information that has proven beneficial to the President.