Latest
19 mins ago
Bossie To Black Dem Strategist: ‘You’re Out Of Your Cotton-Picking Mind’
28 mins ago
GOP Candidate Arrington Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Fatal Crash
1 hour ago
Pruitt Under Investigation For Alleged Retaliation Against Employees
livewire

Trump Attacks ‘Filthy’ Restaurant That Refused To Serve His Press Secretary

By | June 25, 2018 8:28 am
on September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump came to his press secretary’s defense Monday morning, calling the restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family “filthy,” “disgusting” and in need of a paint job.

The co-owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia asked Sanders and company to leave Friday after the staff reportedly expressed discomfort in having to serve her.

“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” Red Hen co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told the Washington Post.

Soon after the incident, Sanders tweeted from her government account.

The episode is the latest in a string of Trump staffers being protested in public places. Last week, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House aide Stephen Miller were heckled by protesters at Mexican restaurants, and protesters blasted audio of immigrant children crying at Nielsen’s home.

More Livewire
View All
Comments