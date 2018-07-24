Trump: NBC Story Made Me Want To Say ‘I Gotta Do Something About This Trump’

While leading a crowd of veterans at a Veterans of Foreign Wars gathering in Kansas City, Missouri in shouting down the media, President Donald Trump said he saw a story on NBC News that was so negative “I wanted to say, ‘I gotta do something about this Trump.’”

“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” he said, a command that was reportedly met with boos and hisses from the crowd. “I mean, I saw a piece on NBC today– NBC, not just CNN. CNN’s the worst. But I saw a piece on NBC. It was heart throbbing. They were interviewing people. They probably go through 20 and then pick the one that sounds like the worst. But they went through a group of people. In fact, I wanted to say, ‘I got to do something about this Trump.’”