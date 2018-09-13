Trump Mulls Paying Mexico To Deport Immigrants Passing Through To US

The Trump administration is considering redirecting $20 million in foreign aid funds to Mexico to help them deport immigrants passing through the country on the way to the United States, according to a Tuesday New York Times report.

The money would pay for bus and airplane fare back to the immigrants’ countries of origin. Per the New York Times, this would primarily affect Central Americans traversing across Mexico to the U.S. border.

The proposal is ironic, as President Donald Trump made calling on Mexico to pay for his border wall a staple of his campaign rallies.