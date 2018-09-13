Latest
54 mins ago
Trump Nominates Ousted Commerce Department Official To UN Post
59 mins ago
Ginsburg Slams ‘Highly Partisan Show’ SCOTUS Confirmation Has Become
1 hour ago
WH Responds To Mysterious Letter On Kavanaugh: ’11th Hour Attempt To Delay’
livewire Immigration

Trump Mulls Paying Mexico To Deport Immigrants Passing Through To US

By
September 13, 2018 10:37 am

The Trump administration is considering redirecting $20 million in foreign aid funds to Mexico to help them deport immigrants passing through the country on the way to the United States, according to a Tuesday New York Times report. 

The money would pay for bus and airplane fare back to the immigrants’ countries of origin. Per the New York Times, this would primarily affect Central Americans traversing across Mexico to the U.S. border.

The proposal is ironic, as President Donald Trump made calling on Mexico to pay for his border wall a staple of his campaign rallies.

 

Ep. #37: The Most Disturbing Thing In A 50-Year Intelligence Career
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: