Trump Mocks ‘Rules Of #MeToo’ At Rally, Audience Joins In With Boos

President Donald Trump mocked the “rules of #MeToo” at his Pennsylvania rally Wednesday night to accompanying boos from the audience.

“I used an expression, you know an expression, but under the rules of #MeToo, I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore. I’m not allowed to do it,” he said. “It’s the person that got away. It is a little different. Pennsylvania.”

“He says do it anyway!” Trump said smiling, pointing to a man in the audience.

The idiom Trump seems to be referring to is “the one that got away,” so it is unclear how gender applies in the first place.

