livewire

Trump Mocks ‘Rules Of #MeToo’ At Rally, Audience Joins In With Boos

By
October 11, 2018 9:40 am

President Donald Trump mocked the “rules of #MeToo” at his Pennsylvania rally Wednesday night to accompanying boos from the audience.

“I used an expression, you know an expression, but under the rules of #MeToo, I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore. I’m not allowed to do it,” he said. “It’s the person that got away. It is a little different. Pennsylvania.”

“He says do it anyway!” Trump said smiling, pointing to a man in the audience.

The idiom Trump seems to be referring to is “the one that got away,” so it is unclear how gender applies in the first place.

Watch below:

