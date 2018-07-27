livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Trump Mocks Cohen For Taxi Cab Probe, Denies He Knew About Trump Jr. Meeting

By | July 27, 2018 8:56 am
President Donald Trump on Friday mocked his former lawyer Michael Cohen for reportedly saying that Trump knew about a meeting Donald Trump Jr. took with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump denied he knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting before it took place — as he has for the past year — and suggested that Cohen lied because he’s trying to get out of “an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?).” Trump also made a not-so-subtle suggestion that Cohen is being used by his lawyer, Lenny Davis, a former Clinton attorney, to advance “Bill and Crooked Hillary’s” agenda.

Cohen is currently under criminal investigation for a slew of potential financial crimes, including unpaid taxes on his taxi cab business. This spring, the FBI raided Cohen’s house, hotel and office, seizing hundreds of thousands of documents, including records related to a hush payment he made to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump and recordings of Cohen’s conversations with Trump.

On Tuesday, Cohen’s lawyer publicly released a recording of Cohen and Trump discussing a payment to a former Playboy model who had an alleged affair with Trump. Since then, Trump and his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani have repeatedly attacked Cohen publicly.

CNN reported Thursday evening that Cohen is willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew about the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton before the meeting took place.

Giuliani has since tried to discredit Cohen– he repeatedly called him a “liar” during an interview with CNN Thursday evening.

