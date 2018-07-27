Trump Mocks Cohen For Taxi Cab Probe, Denies He Knew About Trump Jr. Meeting

President Donald Trump on Friday mocked his former lawyer Michael Cohen for reportedly saying that Trump knew about a meeting Donald Trump Jr. took with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump denied he knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting before it took place — as he has for the past year — and suggested that Cohen lied because he’s trying to get out of “an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?).” Trump also made a not-so-subtle suggestion that Cohen is being used by his lawyer, Lenny Davis, a former Clinton attorney, to advance “Bill and Crooked Hillary’s” agenda.

Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

….,the only Collusion with Russia was with the Democrats, so now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) – the rigged Witch Hunt continues! How stupid and unfair to our Country….And so the Fake News doesn’t waste my time with dumb questions, NO,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Cohen is currently under criminal investigation for a slew of potential financial crimes, including unpaid taxes on his taxi cab business. This spring, the FBI raided Cohen’s house, hotel and office, seizing hundreds of thousands of documents, including records related to a hush payment he made to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump and recordings of Cohen’s conversations with Trump.

On Tuesday, Cohen’s lawyer publicly released a recording of Cohen and Trump discussing a payment to a former Playboy model who had an alleged affair with Trump. Since then, Trump and his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani have repeatedly attacked Cohen publicly.

CNN reported Thursday evening that Cohen is willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew about the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton before the meeting took place.

Giuliani has since tried to discredit Cohen– he repeatedly called him a “liar” during an interview with CNN Thursday evening.