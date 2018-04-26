Trump: Michael Cohen Represented Me On ‘Crazy Stormy Daniels Deal’

In an appearance on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, Trump said that his personal attorney Michael Cohen only took on a small percentage of his legal work, but conceded that Cohen did represent him in the “crazy Stormy Daniels deal.”

In the days before the 2016 election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. When the FBI raided Cohen’s office and home in April, agents reportedly took documents related to the payment.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ media-savvy lawyer, quickly tweeted a response to the President’s appearance on the Fox News program.

Thank you @foxandfriends for having Mr. Trump on this morning to discuss Michael Cohen and our case. Very informative. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 26, 2018



