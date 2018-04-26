Latest
Trump: Michael Cohen Represented Me On ‘Crazy Stormy Daniels Deal’

By | April 26, 2018 9:18 am
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Yana Paskova/Getty Images North America

In an appearance on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, Trump said that his personal attorney Michael Cohen only took on a small percentage of his legal work, but conceded that Cohen did represent him in the “crazy Stormy Daniels deal.”

In the days before the 2016 election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. When the FBI raided Cohen’s office and home in April, agents reportedly took documents related to the payment.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ media-savvy lawyer, quickly tweeted a response to the President’s appearance on the Fox News program.


Watch below:

