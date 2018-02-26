Latest
Trump: ‘We’re Going To Have To Start Talking About Mental Institutions’

By | February 26, 2018 12:36 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a business session with state governors in the State Dining Room at the White House February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association is holding its annual winter meeting this week in Washington.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

During a lengthy speech Monday about possible policy changes in the wake of the latest deadly school shooting, President Donald Trump suggested placing people who show signs of violent behavior into mental institutions.

“You know, in the old days we had mental institutions. We had a lot of them. And you could nab somebody like this,” Trump said at a meeting with governors. “But you used to be able to bring them into a mental institution and hopefully he gets help or whatever. But he’s off the streets. You can’t arrest him, I guess, because he hasn’t done anything, but you know he’s like a boiler ready to explode, right?”

Trump did not explicitly call for the government to fund mental institutions for those who appear poised to commit mass atrocities, but he suggested that lawmakers begin discussing mental institutions.

“We’re going to have to start talking about mental institutions, because a lot of folks in this room closed their mental institutions also. So we have no halfway. We have nothing between a prison and leaving him at his house, which we can’t do anymore. So I think you folks have to start thinking about that,” he told governors.

