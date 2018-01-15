Dem Rep.: Trump ‘Absolutely Knows That He Is Playing To The Racists’

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s denial that he’s a racist.

The Democrat appeared Monday on CNN to discuss Trump’s incendiary remarks during a bipartisan meeting on immigration, during which POTUS reportedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and unnamed African countries “sh*thole countries” and suggested allowing more people from Norway to enter the country.

“I think what the President is doing is diabolical, that he absolutely knows that he is playing to the racists,” said Meeks, who is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “Listen, those individuals that we know who were former members of the Ku Klux Klan, they’re the ones coming out supporting the President in a very big way.”

“The President said ‘I’m not a racist’ and he told reporters he is the least racist person they have ever spoken to. Is that correct?” asked John Berman.

“That’s a joke,” Meeks responded. He then listed several examples of Trump’s racism, including his birther conspiracies about former President Barack Obama and calling the neo-Nazis at the Charlottesville white nationalist rally “fine people.”

“His words are clear, the words and actions of a racist,” said Meeks.

Trump did indeed tell a journalist that he was “the least racist person you will ever interview” and that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who attended the meeting and confirmed reports of Trump’s language, had “totally misrepresented” his comments.

Durbin said Monday that he stands by his confirmation, and challenged the White House to release any recording they might have of the meeting.

“Do you support a formal censure of the President?” Berman asked Meeks.

“Absolutely,” said the congressman.

H/t the Hill.