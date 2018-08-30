Latest
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) poses for photographs with Judge Brett Kavanaugh before a meeting at the U.S. Capitol July 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
livewire

Trump: McGahn Was ‘NOT Responsible’ For Decision To Keep Sessions, Mueller Around

By
August 30, 2018 9:08 am

As part of an early morning Twitter tirade, President Donald Trump claimed he liked White House “councel” Don McGahn, but then shut down reports that he was influential over Trump’s decisions to not fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and special council Robert Mueller.

