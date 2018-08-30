Trump: McGahn Was ‘NOT Responsible’ For Decision To Keep Sessions, Mueller Around

As part of an early morning Twitter tirade, President Donald Trump claimed he liked White House “councel” Don McGahn, but then shut down reports that he was influential over Trump’s decisions to not fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and special council Robert Mueller.

I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Councel! I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018