livewire

Trump Threatens Veto Of Omnibus Spending Bill Over DACA, Wall Funding

By | March 23, 2018 9:22 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is “considering a veto” of Congress’ $1.3 trillion spending bill that finally passed in the Senate around midnight Friday.

In a tweet, Trump cited the lack of a plan in the bill for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — which he ended last year — and a partially funded border wall.

The White House on Thursday said Trump would support the bill, despite opposition from conservatives over some of the provisions included in the legislation, like a lack of full funding for Trump’s wall.

Those naysayers may have gotten the President’s ear.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even named in the Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,” he said.

If Trump doesn’t sign the bill, which is widely considered a compromise among lawmakers, the government will shut down at midnight.

While the bill does not include a legislative fix for DACA recipients, it does include some funding for border security — $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology, an amount relatively smaller than what the $25 billion the White House has previously requested.

The spending package passed the House 256-167 on Thursday and cleared the Senate by a 65-32 vote early Friday morning.

