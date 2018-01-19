Trump To Delay Mar-A-Lago Trip Until Government Funding Bill Passes

This post has been updated.

President Donald Trump was initially scheduled to fly to Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon, but given the tough odds the Senate faces in keeping the government open, it appears Trump will not leave for his Palm Beach estate until the Senate passes a funding bill.

A White House spokesperson told reporters at the White House that the President would delay his trip until a shutdown is averted, according to CNN.

As of Thursday night, the odds of the Senate easily passing the spending bill passed by the House on Thursday looked poor. Democrats remained staunchly opposed to the deal, and a few Republicans signaled opposition as well.

On Friday morning, Trump continued to lay the groundwork to blame a potential government shutdown on Democrats, as a shutdown looks more and more likely.

Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

A government shutdown could put a serious damper on Trump’s plans to celebrate his first year in office at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. Trump is set to attend a fundraiser on Saturday night to benefit the Republican National Committee and his presidential campaign.