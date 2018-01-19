Trump To Delay Mar-A-Lago Trip Until Government Funding Bill Passes

Latest
By | January 19, 2018 8:11 am
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his annual physical examination January 12, 2018 in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump will next travel to Florida to spend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

This post has been updated.

President Donald Trump was initially scheduled to fly to Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon, but given the tough odds the Senate faces in keeping the government open, it appears Trump will not leave for his Palm Beach estate until the Senate passes a funding bill.

A White House spokesperson told reporters at the White House that the President would delay his trip until a shutdown is averted, according to CNN.

As of Thursday night, the odds of the Senate easily passing the spending bill passed by the House on Thursday looked poor. Democrats remained staunchly opposed to the deal, and a few Republicans signaled opposition as well.

On Friday morning, Trump continued to lay the groundwork to blame a potential government shutdown on Democrats, as a shutdown looks more and more likely.

A government shutdown could put a serious damper on Trump’s plans to celebrate his first year in office at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. Trump is set to attend a fundraiser on Saturday night to benefit the Republican National Committee and his presidential campaign.

