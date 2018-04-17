Latest
Anthony Borges, 15, who was shot five times on February 14th in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, is helped into a news conference by his grandfather at the Sheraton Suites Plantation on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Plantation, Fla. Still recovering after he used his body as a human shield to protect the lives of his fellow classmates, he was not able to speak during the conference. (Jennifer Lett/Sun Sentinel/TNS)
Parkland Shooting Survivor Files First Victim Lawsuit Against Nikolas Cruz
Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Friday, March 18, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Fox Stands By Hannity Despite Being ‘Unaware’ Of Relationship With Cohen
Ex-Minnesota FBI Agent Pleads Guilty To Leaking Classified Docs To The Intercept
Trump: Mar-A-Lago Is Now ‘Indeed The Southern White House’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a photo op with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to promote his club.

“Now [Mar-a-Lago] is indeed the Southern White House,” Trump said. “And, again, many, many people want to be here. Many of the leaders want to be here. They request specifically.”

