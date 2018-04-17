Trump: Mar-A-Lago Is Now ‘Indeed The Southern White House’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a photo op with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to promote his club.
“Now [Mar-a-Lago] is indeed the Southern White House,” Trump said. “And, again, many, many people want to be here. Many of the leaders want to be here. They request specifically.”
Trump on his private club: Mar-a-Lago is “now it is indeed the Southern White House. And, again, many, many people want to be here. Many of the leaders want to be here. They request specifically.” pic.twitter.com/2t6jbSRPAn
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) April 17, 2018