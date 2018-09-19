Latest
livewire The Manafort Trials

Trump: If Manafort Tells The Truth There Will Be ‘No Problem’

By
September 19, 2018 9:50 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday touched on concerns over Paul Manafort’s decision to cooperate with the government as part of his plea deal, saying if his former campaign manager tells the truth, “it’s 100 percent.”

“If he’s honest and he is, I think he’s going to tell — as long as he tells the truth, it’s 100 percent,” he told reporters on Wednesday morning. “He was with Ronald Reagan. He was with Bob Dole. He was with (John) McCain. He was with many, many people. That’s what he did. Paul Manafort was with me for a short period of time. He did a good job. I was, you know, very happy with the job he did. And I will tell you this, I believe that he will tell the truth. And if he tells the truth, no problem”

