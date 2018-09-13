Latest
55 mins ago
Trump Claims Falsely That Hurricane Maria Death Toll Has Been Inflated
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing August 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kudlow confirmed that trade talks with China will resume later this month and that the U.S. is close to a trade deal with Mexico.
1 hour ago
Kudlow Says He Would ‘Never’ Remove Papers From Trump’s Desk
2 hours ago
King Will Vote No On Kavanaugh, Shifts More Pressure To Other Maine Senator
livewire The Manafort Trials

Trump’s Personal Lawyers Have A Joint Defense Agreement With Manafort

By
September 13, 2018 10:06 am

President Trump’s personal legal team has a joint defense agreement with Paul Manafort’s attorneys, allowing them to share confidential information, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Politico.

Giuliani — the most visible and outspoken lawyer representing Trump — also claimed to Politico that he and Manafort’s attorneys are in regular contact, including before and after a jury in Virginia delivered its verdict in the federal trial Manafort faced there.

The President had joint defense agreements in place with former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and with his fixer Michael Cohen, before those agreements were ended when those Trump allies decided to plead guilty.

Manafort was convicted on eight counts in Virginia, where the case focused on bank fraud and tax fraud allegations, and the jury was hung on 10 other charges. He is reportedly in plea discussions with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to avoid a second trial in D.C., where he is facing money laundering and failure to disclose foreign lobbying charges. According to ABC News, Manafort has been resisting prosecutors’ desire that a plea deal include cooperation.

Manafort’s attorneys did not respond to TPM’s email seeking confirmation of the joint defense agreement.

Ep. #37: The Most Disturbing Thing In A 50-Year Intelligence Career
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: