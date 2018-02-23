Latest
livewire

Trump: Make Sure You Vote Or Dems Will Take Away Your Second Amendment

By | February 23, 2018 10:46 am
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES - 2017/02/24: President Donald Trump speaking at the American Conservative Union's 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
LightRocket via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday reminded the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference to get “off their ass” and vote in the midterms so that Democrats don’t “take away your Second Amendment.”

“Don’t be complacent,” he said. “If they get in, they will repeal your tax cuts, they will put judges in that you wouldn’t believe. They’ll take away your Second Amendment, which we will never allow to happen. They’ll take away your Second Amendment. Remember that. They will take away those massive tax cuts, and they will take away your Second Amendment.”

He then asked the crowd whether they’d rather have their “massive” tax cuts or their Second Amendment rights. The crowd’s reaction was clearly in favor of guns.

“Second Amendment, tax cuts? Second Amendment? I’m going to leave it at the Second Amendment,” he said. “I don’t want to get into that battle.”

The comments about gun rights come as Trump has indicated his support for at least three proposals that would tighten gun laws, in the wake of the most recent school shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

