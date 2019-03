As tensions between Fox News and President Trump rise, another of the network’s biggest personalities is firing shots at President Trump over his attacks on the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who died from brain cancer just seven months ago.

President Trump’s attacks on the late John McCain mark the first time in memory where a President has picked a fight with a dead man and lost. McCain was no saint, but he was a brave and patriotic man. Hitting him when he can’t hit back is repellent. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 22, 2019