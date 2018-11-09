Latest
livewire

Trump Says He Likes Christie But Hasn’t Spoken With Him About AG Gig Yet

By
November 9, 2018 9:59 am

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is a good friend, but said he hasn’t yet spoken with him about the open attorney general gig.

Trump confirmed reports that Christie visited the White House on Thursday, but said he didn’t speak with them. The President also bragged about Christie endorsing him in 2016 after he dropped out of the Republican primary.

“He has good taste,” Trump said. “He proved one thing, he has good taste.”

