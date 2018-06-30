Latest
1 hour ago
Thousands Protest At ‘Families Belong Together’ Marches Nationwide
3 hours ago
Spanish Boat Saves 60 Migrants But Italy Refuses To Let Them Dock
U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville Jr. addresses dignitaries in front of an U.S. Army tank, at a hand-over ceremony of the upgraded NATO military base in Tapa, Estonia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The U.S. military has completed infrastructure investments worth $11.2 million to upgrade the Estonian army base as a part of a U.S. commitment to the alliance's eastern flank, which is facing increasing tensions with Russia. (AP Photo/Vitnija Saldava)
4 hours ago
US Ambassador To Estonia Resigns Over Trump’s EU Attacks
livewire

Trump Says He Never Told House GOPers To Vote For Immigration Bill (He Did)

By | June 30, 2018 5:10 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8 : President Donald J. Trump stops to speak to reporters and members of the media as he departs for the G7 Summit in Canada, from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, June 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he “never” told House Republicans to vote for either of the immigration bills that failed to pass this week – despite telling them merely three days ago in all-caps to do exactly that.

The bill Trump referred to in Wednesday’s tweet was a second immigration bill crafted by Rep. Goodlatte (R-VA) that offered a so-called “compromise” on immigration between conservative and moderate Republicans. It would’ve provided a path to citizenship to undocumented young people brought to the country as children, but it would’ve also eliminated several paths to legal immigration while giving $25 billion dollars to build Trump’s infamous border wall.

Like Goodlatte’s more conservative bill last week, the “compromise” bill went down in flames on Wednesday.

A GOP deputy whip who asked to not be identified blamed Trump for the second bill’s demise, complaining that his tweet was “24 hours too late.”

