The ever-closing gap between the White House and Fox News narrowed further on Friday when Fox News host Sean Hannity announced that Trump’s lawyers Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani will guest host his radio show.

.@JaySekulow and Rudy Giuliani will be guest hosting for me today on radio… “The depth of corruption that led to this investigation and that frankly continues to permeate this investigation is unprecedented…” https://t.co/XtMIIN7Ylr — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 10, 2018