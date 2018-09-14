Trump Legal Team Insists ‘President Did Nothing Wrong’ After Manafort Plea

President Trump’s legal team said Friday that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors had “nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign.”
“The reason: the President did nothing wrong,” Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.
According to CNBC reporter Eamon Javers, Trump’s attorneys predicted in an initial statement that Manafort “will tell the truth,” before sending out a “corrected” version of the statement stripped of that line.
The president’s legal team put out an initial statement that said: “the President did nothing wrong and Paul Manafort will tell the truth.” Minutes later, they put out a new statement that said simply: “the President did nothing wrong.”
