Trump Legal Team Insists ‘President Did Nothing Wrong’ After Manafort Plea

President Trump’s legal team said Friday that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors had “nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign.”

“The reason: the President did nothing wrong,” Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.



According to CNBC reporter Eamon Javers, Trump’s attorneys predicted in an initial statement that Manafort “will tell the truth,” before sending out a “corrected” version of the statement stripped of that line.