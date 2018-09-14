Latest
livewire The Manafort Trials

Trump Legal Team Insists ‘President Did Nothing Wrong’ After Manafort Plea

AFP/Getty Images
By
September 14, 2018 12:23 pm

President Trump’s legal team said Friday that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors had “nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign.”

“The reason: the President did nothing wrong,” Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

According to CNBC reporter Eamon Javers, Trump’s attorneys predicted in an initial statement that Manafort “will tell the truth,” before sending out a “corrected” version of the statement stripped of that line.

