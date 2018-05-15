Trump: Leakers Are ‘Traitors,’ Also Leak Problem Is ‘Over Exaggeration’ By Media

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the leaking problem within the White House is just another issue that’s been over-exaggerated by the “Fake News Media.”

But also, leakers are “traitors and cowards,” who will be caught, he said.

The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

The doublespeak comes as the White House grapples with the latest round of leaked information to the press, most notably, comments made during an internal meeting last week when White House special assistant Kelly Sadler mocked Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for “dying.”

Late last week, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly reprimanded the press shop for the leaked comment. The contents of that meeting were later leaked to Axios.

The White House on Monday said it had dealt with the Sadler matter “internally” and painted the scandal as a betrayal by Sadler’s colleagues.

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union who is married to White House aide Mercedes Schlapp, told CNN on Monday that Sadler is actually the “victim” because her private remarks were shared with the media.