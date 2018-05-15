Latest
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks with the media after Senate Republicans met with President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 mins ago
McConnell Dodges McCain Joke Controversy, Praises Him Instead
President Donald Trump speaks as he stands next Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
29 mins ago
Trump To Lunch With Senate Republicans As Midterms Loom
38 mins ago
A Guide To Super Tuesday’s Key Races
livewire

Trump: Leakers Are ‘Traitors,’ Also Leak Problem Is ‘Over Exaggeration’ By Media

By | May 15, 2018 7:16 am
AFP/Getty Images

 President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the leaking problem within the White House is just another issue that’s been over-exaggerated by the “Fake News Media.”

But also, leakers are “traitors and cowards,” who will be caught, he said. 

The doublespeak comes as the White House grapples with the latest round of leaked information to the press, most notably, comments made during an internal meeting last week when White House special assistant Kelly Sadler mocked Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for “dying.” 

Late last week, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly reprimanded the press shop for the leaked comment. The contents of that meeting were later leaked to Axios.

The White House on Monday said it had dealt with the Sadler matter “internally” and painted the scandal as a betrayal by Sadler’s colleagues.

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union who is married to White House aide Mercedes Schlapp, told CNN on Monday that Sadler is actually the “victim” because her private remarks were shared with the media. 

More Livewire
View All
Comments