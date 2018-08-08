Trump’s Lawyers Reject New Mueller Interview Proposal, Want Narrower Scope

After eight months of ongoing negotiations over if, when and how federal investigators could possibly interview President Donald Trump, the President’s lawyers have again rejected special counsel Robert Mueller’s latest offer and asked for a narrower line of questioning, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Times, Trump’s lawyers in a letter to Mueller did not completely reject a potential presidential interview, but asked for a narrower scope. His lawyers also reportedly said they wouldn’t allow Trump to be asked questions about obstruction of justice.

Earlier this week, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the media that Trump’s legal team planned to respond to Mueller’s offer of allowing Trump to answer questions about obstruction of justice in writing rather than in-person. Giuliani indicated on Tuesday that Trump’s lawyers were “reluctant” to let Trump answer questions about obstruction.

According to the Times, Mueller’s team could eventually subpoena Trump to testify before a grand jury, but that move would presumably be met with legal retaliation from his lawyers — a battle that would likely land the case in the Supreme Court.

