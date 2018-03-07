Trump Tells Latino Coalition That DACA Bill’s Failure Is All Dems’ Fault

During a speech at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump parroted his typical talking points about immigration and legislation to restore protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Speaking to the group dedicated to Hispanic small business owners, Trump touted his efforts to cut taxes and reduce regulations before turning his sights on immigration. The President then touted his push for a “merit-based” immigration system and claimed that many Latinos believe that immigration to the U.S. should be determined by skill level.

“This is the mainstream view of all Americans, including Latinos,” Trump said.

He then blamed Congress’ failure to pass legislation to restore DACA — an executive action that he unwound as president — on Democrats.

He told the audience that Democrats “don’t care about our immigration system” and only want to used immigration issues to “get elected.” He then encouraged members of the Latino Coalition to push Democrats to pass DACA legislation.

“This is our moment. Go get DACA. Go push those Democrats,” he said.