Baylen, Liz –– – LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 30, 2010 (Middle) Shamar Drew, 30, of LA, and (right) David Brown, 67, of LA, say working as enumerators for the Census is something fun to do and it also allows them to make a little extra money. They are among many Census workers, who picked up materials at Dodger Stadium before heading out to count the number of homeless people, March 30, 2010, in Los Angeles. ( Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times )
Trump Tells Latino Coalition That DACA Bill’s Failure Is All Dems’ Fault

By | March 7, 2018 12:51 pm
President Donald Trump makes remarks during the National Prayer Breakfast, February 8, 2018, in Washington, DC. Thousands from around the world attend the annual ecumenical gathering and every president since President Dwight Eisenhower has addressed the event. . ISP POOL Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Pool/Getty Images North America

During a speech at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump parroted his typical talking points about immigration and legislation to restore protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Speaking to the group dedicated to Hispanic small business owners, Trump touted his efforts to cut taxes and reduce regulations before turning his sights on immigration. The President then touted his push for a “merit-based” immigration system and claimed that many Latinos believe that immigration to the U.S. should be determined by skill level.

“This is the mainstream view of all Americans, including Latinos,” Trump said.

He then blamed Congress’ failure to pass legislation to restore DACA — an executive action that he unwound as president — on Democrats.

He told the audience that Democrats “don’t care about our immigration system” and only want to used immigration issues to “get elected.” He then encouraged members of the Latino Coalition to push Democrats to pass DACA legislation.

“This is our moment. Go get DACA. Go push those Democrats,” he said.

