Trump: Those Who Kneel For National Anthem ‘Shouldn’t Be In The Country’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that “maybe” the NFL players who don’t stand for the National Anthem “shouldn’t be in the country,” further cementing his tirade against the NFL and players who took a knee during the “Star Spangled Banner” at games to protest police brutality.

“You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn’t be playing,” he told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in an interview broadcast Thursday morning. “You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. And the NFL owners did the right thing if that’s what they have done.”

Trump: "maybe" people who don't stand for the National Anthem "shouldn't be in the country." pic.twitter.com/vUaFlO5NNv — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 24, 2018

While many deemed the policy change a victory for Trump and his perpetual Twitter diatribes on the subject, Trump wouldn’t take full credit.

“I think the people pushed it forward,” he said. “This was not me. I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward. This country is very smart. We have a very smart country.”