WSJ: Trump, Kelly Reach Truce After Reports Hint At Chief Of Staff Departure

By | March 16, 2018 11:07 am
Pool/Getty Images North America

Though chief of staff John Kelly’s tenure at the White House seemed shaky earlier in the week, the top White House official and President Donald Trump on Thursday reached an agreement that Kelly would remain for now, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning.

After Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Kelly indicated to colleagues that he may be the next staffer ousted from the administration, according to the Wall Street Journal. A CBS report Thursday morning indicated that Kelly could be one of several key administration officials to leave next.

Trump and Kelly met on Thursday, after which both men signaled that Kelly would remain as chief of staff for now, the Wall Street Journal reported. Trump said that Kelly was “100 percent safe” and Kelly told staff, “I’m in,” per the Journal.

