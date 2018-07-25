Trump Announces Plan To Work With EU To Strengthen Trade Relationship

After threatening to impose tariffs on European auto imports and repeatedly bashing Europe’s trade relationship with the U.S., President Donald Trump struck a different tone on Wednesday when he announced a plan to work with Europe to reduce tariffs imposed by both parties.

Trump offered few details on the plan and stopped short of announcing an agreement that would require the European Union and U.S. to change their tariff policies.

“We met right here at the White House to launch a new phase in the relationship between the United States and the European union, a phase of close friendship, of strong trade relations in which both of us will win,” Trump said during a brief press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Trump said that the U.S. and Europe would work to “further strengthen” their trade relationship and aim to impose zero tariffs on each other.

“It will make trade fairer and more reciprocal. My favorite word: reciprocal,” Trump said.