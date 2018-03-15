Report: Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to a Page Six report.

Vanessa Trump reportedly filed for an uncontested proceeding where “she’s not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children or their assets.”

The couple married in November 2005, but the New York Post first reported Wednesday that they had been “living separate lives” despite not being legally separated.

Trump Jr.’s social media habits had reportedly caused a rift in their marriage, the Post reported Wednesday.

Two sources told the Post that Trump Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

Their concerns were increased by Don Jr.’s tweeting, including when he liked a tweet linking antidepressants to mass murder, and another liking a tweet attacking a teen survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The two sources added that Vanessa Trump has been “uncomfortable with the intense focus on the Trump family” because she is “a very low-key person.”