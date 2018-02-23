Latest
Trump Jokes About His Hair At CPAC: ‘I Try Like Hell To Hide That Bald Spot’

By | February 23, 2018 10:26 am

During his second speech as president at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, President Donald Trump made a joke about his bald spot, saying he tries “like hell to hide” it.

“What a nice picture that is,” he said, referencing a video feed of himself speaking.
“Look at that. I would love to watch that guy speak,” he said, as he turned around and pretended to fix his the back of his hair.

“Oh, boy. Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it. Doesn’t look bad. Hey, we’re hanging in. We’re hanging in. We’re hanging in there, right? Together we’re hanging in.”

The joke comes after a video of the wind blowing Trump’s bald spot out into the open went viral weeks ago.

