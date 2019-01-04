Latest
US House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (C), D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (R), D-NY, and incoming House Majority Whip, Rep. Steny Hoyer (L), D-MD, speak to the press after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 2, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
9 mins ago
Trump Threatens To Keep Government Closed ‘Months Or Even Years,’ Says Schumer
18 mins ago
Watch Live: Trump Speaks In Rose Garden
24 mins ago
Despite Trump’s Vow To Own It, McCarthy Says This Is Pelosi’s Shutdown
Trump Wonders: How Do You Impeach A President Who’s So Awesome?

By
January 4, 2019 9:00 am

President Trump had a thought Friday morning: How do you impeach a President with so many accomplishments? He pointed to his electoral victory more than two years ago, among other things.

