Trump Wonders: How Do You Impeach A President Who’s So Awesome?

President Trump had a thought Friday morning: How do you impeach a President with so many accomplishments? He pointed to his electoral victory more than two years ago, among other things.

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019