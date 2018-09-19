Trump On Blasey Ford: ‘If She Doesn’t Show Up, That Would Be Unfortunate’

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters Wednesday about professor Christine Blasey Ford’s request to delay the Senate hearing, heaping sympathy upon her alleged attacker, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“This is a very tough thing for him and his family,” Trump said of Kavanaugh. “And we want to get it over with. At the same time, we want to give tremendous amounts of time. If [Blasey Ford] shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn’t show up, that would be unfortunate.”

Blasey Ford is pushing for the Senate hearing scheduled for Monday to be delayed until an FBI investigation can be conducted on her allegation to try to product herself against further partisan attacks.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has denied the request.

