Latest
15 mins ago
Grassley To Blasey Ford: ‘It Is Not The FBI’s Role’ To Probe Your Allegations
18 mins ago
Trump Jokes NC Resident Gets To Keep Boat That Washed Up In His Yard
Emergency personnel arrive a the scene where a shooting was reported at a software company in Middleton, Wis., a suburb of Madison, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Multiple people were reported to have been shot. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)
23 mins ago
4 Injured From Shooting At Wisconsin Software Company
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Trump On Blasey Ford: ‘If She Doesn’t Show Up, That Would Be Unfortunate’

By
September 19, 2018 9:51 am

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters Wednesday about professor Christine Blasey Ford’s request to delay the Senate hearing, heaping sympathy upon her alleged attacker, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“This is a very tough thing for him and his family,” Trump said of Kavanaugh. “And we want to get it over with. At the same time, we want to give tremendous amounts of time. If [Blasey Ford] shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn’t show up, that would be unfortunate.”

Blasey Ford is pushing for the Senate hearing scheduled for Monday to be delayed until an FBI investigation can be conducted on her allegation to try to product herself against further partisan attacks.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has denied the request.

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: