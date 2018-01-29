Trump Claims Ice Caps ‘Were Going To Melt’ But Are ‘Setting Records’

President Donald Trump suggested to Piers Morgan in an interview that aired in full on Sunday that the polar ice caps are actually doing well, despite concerns about climate change, though it’s not clear how Trump came to that conclusion.

Morgan asked Trump if he believes in climate change.

“Look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place,” Trump claimed in response.

He then launched into a baseless claim about ice caps.

“The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records,” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s suggestion that the ice caps are not melting as quickly as expected, NASA reported in March that the polar ice caps had reached record lows.

During his wide ranging interview with Morgan on the British network ITV, Trump also said he is not a feminist.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist,” he told Morgan. “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.”