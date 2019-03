South Korean and U.S. defense officials announced the change Sunday, just days after Trump’s failed summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The reason I do not want military drills with South Korea is to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the U.S. for which we are not reimbursed. That was my position long before I became President. Also, reducing tensions with North Korea at this time is a good thing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019